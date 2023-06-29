Renewable and local

Pakistan, if led with foresight, has the potential to address its energy crisis through renewable energy resources. The country has great potential in terms of wind, solar and hydro-electric energy, but we are not utilizing it. Pakistan’s wind energy has the potential to produce 11000MW, if properly handled. Similarly, Pakistan has the capacity to produce a lot of solar energy due to the fact that we receive an average of eight-and-a-half hours of sunshine per day.

Furthermore, Pakistan can utilize its hydroelectric resource to tackle energy shortage. It is expected that Pakistan can produce an additional 16000MW of power if certain mega dams are completed on time. Thus, instead of depending on imported fuel, we should enhance our indigenous renewable energy sources.

Muhammad Bashir

Malakand