Ex-CJP Khawaja says his plea not for Imran

Former chief justice of Pakistan Jawwad S Khawaja. — Lawrence College

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Jawwad S Khawaja, who filed a petition in the Supreme Court against civilians’ trial in the military courts, said that he moved to the apex court in the public interest.

Issuing an explanatory statement on Monday, the former CJ said, “My stance is not new on the matter of civilian’s trial in the military courts,” adding that he had made the observation as the apex court judge in 2015, during the hearing of 21st Amendment case, that the civilians could not be prosecuted in the military courts.

“Those, who are terming my plea as my personal or family matter, are either oblivious to me or misleading public,” said Jawad S Khwaja.

“My petition is not in support of PTI chief Imran Khan. I met Imran 15 years ago in a wedding party. I have a 46-year acquaintance with Hamid Khan but I did not confer with him on the matter,” he concluded.