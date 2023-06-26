Meat spices rates up ahead of Eidul Azha

LAHORE: Prices of some essential vegetables registered upwards trend ahead of Eid-ul-Azha as the consumption of these increased manifolds during the Eid days being the basic ingredients of all meat dishes.

The rates of ginger, garlic, tomato and fresh salad items has already started increasing during the last couple of days. The highest increase was recorded in tomato prices which has are now almost double during the fortnight which is further expected to increase during the next four to five days. Similarly, the price of lemon local which was earlier reduced has also recorded upwards trend alongside with ginger and garlic.

The increasing impact is more dreadful with the non-implementation of the official rate list due to negligence of the district administration. The district administration has completely failed to implement the official rates of all edibles, including meat, milk, pluses and other perishable items in the City.

The price of chicken was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs416-432 per kg, sold at Rs460-500 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs648 per kg, and sold at Rs680-1,200 per kg.

The price of potato sugar-free A-grade was unchanged at Rs65-70 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-Grade at Rs55-60 per kg, C-grade at Rs52-56 per kg, mixed sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs46-50 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs40-44 per kg, and C-grade at Rs33-36 per kg, mixed sold at sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade increased by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs74-80 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg, B-grade at Rs65-70 per kg, and C-grade, fixed at Rs55-60 per kg, B&C mixed sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

The price of garlic local was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs190-200 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg, and garlic harnai gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs290-300 sold at Rs380-400 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai increased by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs780-800 per kg, sold at Rs1,000 per kg.

Cucumber farm unchanged at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, cucumber local gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs85-90 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

Brinjal price was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Bitter gourd declined by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg. The price of Spinach farm reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs32-34, sold at Rs60-80 per kg.

Zucchini farm was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs76-80 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, and Zucchini long gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at 66-70 per kg sold at Rs80-100 per kg, Zucchini local reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs105-130 kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg.

The price of lemon local gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs240-280 per kg. Lufa price gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg. Pumpkin was unchanged at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs100-120per kg. Capsicum price gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg, cabbage unchanged at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg.

Pea price was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs230-240 per kg, sold at Rs320-360 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples fixed at Rs80-345 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs240-300 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs500-600 per kg.

The price of banana special was not fixed but sold at Rs450-500 per dozen, A-category reduced by 20 per dozen, fixed at Rs175-180 per dozen, sold at Rs300 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs120-125 per dozen, sold at Rs220-250 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs85-90 per dozen, sold at Rs180-200 per dozen.

Melon was fixed at Rs75-80 per kg, sold at Rs50-100 per kg. Watermelon was fixed at Rs32-34 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg. Peach was fixed at Rs115-170 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 250 per kg. Phalsa gained by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Mangoes were fixed at Rs80-220 per kg, sold at Rs150-400 per kg.

Plump was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs170-290 per kg, sold at Rs250-350 per kg.

Apricot yellow was fixed at Rs125-160 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg, apricot white was fixed at Rs120-175 per kg, sold at Rs200-300 per kg.

Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs350 per kg. Garma was fixed at Rs70-75 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg.