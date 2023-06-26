Property dealer shot dead inside car

A property dealer was shot dead apparently in an act of target killing in Karachi’s Scout Colony area on Sunday. Meanwhile, five people were wounded in as many firing incidents in parts of the city.

A 40-year-old property dealer, Faisal Gabol, son of Faiz Gabol, was gunned down on the night between Saturday and Sunday. He was a resident of Kaneez Fatima Society.

Some witnesses present at the scene said no one heard the sound of firing. SHO Rizwan Hussain said the police suspected that Faisal was shot inside the car because there was no bullet mark on the car’s body while an empty shell was found inside the car that would be sent to the forensic division.

The suspect must have escaped after shooting the man dead, the officer added. The body was first shifted to a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and then rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Police said that the deceased person’s brother, Asif, was also killed in 2008. The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal proceedings.

Police have impounded the vehicle and registered a case on the complaint of another brother of the victim, Atif.

Separately, a 25-year-old man, Shahrukh Khan, was injured by unidentified suspects near Noor Masjid in the New Karachi area. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man, Sulaiman, was shot and injured in Ittehad Town. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

In the Shah Latif Town area, some suspects on a motorcycle shot and seriously injured a man, Zaman Khan. 33. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where his condition was said to be critical. Further investigations are under way.

Separately, a 20-year-old youth, Nisar Ahmed, was injured in a firing incident within the limits of the Sukhun police station. He was taken to the JPMC.

Meanwhile, unidentified suspects shot and injured a 22-year-old man, Salman Khan, in the Sultanabad locality of Manghopir. He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in a critical state.