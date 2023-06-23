Reko Diq mining company opens school in Chagai

MASHKI CHAH, Balochistan: Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) Thursday hosted a primary school inauguration ceremony at the Mashki Chah village in Chagai district of Balochistan.

This education project at Mashki Chah was invested in by the RDMC at the recommendation of the project’s Par-e-Koh Community Development Committee (CDC). The Par-e-Koh CDC comprises stakeholders from nearby villages such as Humai, Mashki Chah, Nok Chah and Durban Chah, says a press release.

By constituting and formalising CDCs in its area of operations, the RDMC team has initiated the institutionalization of consensus-building among diverse stakeholders in local communities. This ensures local needs are factored in when decisions on social development projects are made by the management. This also ensures wider ownership of the projects invested in as local communities are involved in the decision-making process.