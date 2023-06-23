Geo international beam: ‘Money Back Guarantee’ world TV premiere on Eid

KARACHI: The comedy movie ‘Money Back Guarantee’ will have its world TV premiere on Eid.
Famous director Faisal Qureshi, actors Fawad Khan, Shayan Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Waseem Akram and Ayesha Umar have shown exceptional acting qualities in the film. The film will be screened on the first day of Eid on Geo TV in other countries of the world except Pakistan.
Geo viewers will be able to watch this wonderful movie on UK Entertainment, USA Entertainment and Middle East Entertainment.
