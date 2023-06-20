Over 223 PTI activists held in May 9 incidents so far

MARDAN: The district police have arrested more than 223 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in the May 9 violent incidents so far , sources said.

They said more than 345 PTI activists were allegedly involved in the violence. Also, 114 workers were released on bail on the court orders .

Many PTI workers allegedly involved in the May 9 incidents have gone underground for fear of arrest.

The sources added that former provincial minister Atif Khan and other lawmakers and office-bearers are wanted by the police but they went underground.

Riaz Paindakhel advocate, head of the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) committee, told The News that the committee includes Islam Wardak advocate, Jawad Ali Khan , Sajjad Chishti , Shams-ur-Rehman , Saddam and Abbas Khan . He said the ILF was providing legal aid to the PTI workers arrested for the May 9 incidents.

Riaz Paindakhel said the team was pursuing the cases of the PTI workers in different courts, including Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) in Mardan district.