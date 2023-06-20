Sudan spiralling into destruction: UN chief

GENEVA: Sudan is descending into death and destruction at an unprecedented speed, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Monday as he urged donors to step in and curb the unfolding catastrophe.
The pledging conference comes mid-way through a three-day ceasefire which appeared to have brought calm to the capital Khartoum, after the failure of earlier truces to ensure secure aid corridors.
More than two months into the fighting, the United Nations is worried that the crisis could spill over and destabilise neighbouring African states.
“The scale and speed of Sudan´s descent into death and destruction is unprecedented,” UN Secretary-General Guterres told the conference.
