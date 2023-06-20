8 survivors of boat capsize paid Rs18.7m to human smugglers

LAHORE: Eight out of 12 people, who survived the Greece boat capsize tragedy, paid Rs18.7 million to human-smugglers to go to Italy.

This disclosure was made in a report, issued by Consular Immigration Safiullah Jokhio at the Pakistani embassy in Athens.

According to the report, a copy of which is available with the reporter, these amounts were paid to the human-smugglers by the fathers, brothers, cousins and relatives of the survivors. According to the report, survivor Adnan Bashir, son of Muhammad Bashir, resident of Bandli, tehsil Kharata, district Kotli [AJK], paid Rs2.2 million to an agent to go to Italy. Haseebur Rahman, son of Habibur Rahman, a resident of Syedpur, tehsil Kharata, district Kotli [AJK], gave Rs2.2 million to an agent of his own village Talat Kayani, and Sajid Warraich of Mandi Bahauddin.

Hamza, son of Abdul Ghafoor of Chak Nazim Gujranwala, paid Rs2.4 million to agents, Nadeem Aslam of Gujranwala, and Asif Suniyara of Gujrat.

Azmat Khan paid Rs2.4 million to agents in Gujrat including Mian Irfan, Haji Zulfiqar, and Asif Suniyara. Muhammad Sani, son of Farooq Ahmad, paid Rs2.5 million to two agents, Riyasat of Muridke and Asif Suniyara of Prince Chowk Gujrat.

Rana Husnain, son of Rana Naseer Ahmad, paid Rs2.3 million to three agents including Rana Naqqash of Jamke Cheema, tehsil Daska, Riyasat of Gujranwala and Asif Suniyara of Gujrat for going to Italy. Usman Siddique, son of Muhammad Siddique, paid Rs2.4 million to agent Shafqat of Kot Baila Gujrat. Also, Zeeshan Sarwar, son of Muhammad Sarwar, paid Rs2.3 million through his brother, to the same agent, Shafqat of Kot Baila Gujrat, for going abroad illegally.

The report said that human-smugglers sent most of them from Pakistan to Benghazi (Libya) by air from different airports, while many were transported there by land routes from Turkey, Iran and Syria.

According to the report, these people were kept in large warehouses in those countries, which were run by Pakistani agent Asif Suniyara and his brother, apart from the local human-traffickers there. Asif Suniyara and his brother are well-known to most of people, who went to Italy, and their families.