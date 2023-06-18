Sit-in ends after 24 days in Lower South Waziristan

WANA: People belonging to Azam Warsak area in Birmal tehsil of Lower South Waziristan district have ended the sit-in after 24 days after their demands were accepted.

The organisers of the sit-in sad that they had eight demands, for which the sit-in was given, and those 8 demands are also the basic right of every Pakistani citizen, adding that the sit-in was ended by the civil administration accepting all their demands.

After the talks, DPO Lower South Waziristan Shabbir Hussain Marwat reached Azam Warsak to meet the protesters and tehsildar Birmal Muhammad Jameel and SHO of Azam Warsak Alamgir Mehsud were with him on the occasion. DPO Shabir Hussain Marwat was given a warm welcome by the participants on reaching the protest site in Azam Warsak.

The sit-in organisers mentioned their eight demands before the DPO, after which the DPO said that all the legitimate demands of the protesters have been accepted.