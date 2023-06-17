Change in CTD service, promotion rules okayed

LAHORE:The Punjab Cabinet has officially approved the change in the service and promotion rules of the Counter-Terrorism Force.

This was stated by Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab here on Friday. He said that corporals would now be promoted as direct under officers in grade 14 instead of grade 12. He said after the revised rules, a corporal recruited in grade 11 would be promoted to grade 19. He said that after the DPC of more than 300 corporals, promotion notification to grade 14 will be issued.

He said that seats of promotion cadre personnel of CTD had been increased in 17,18 and 19 grades. In this regard, 419 seats have been increased from Grade 14 to Grade 19 under the revised rules of Counter Terrorism Force, 320 seats for Under Officers, 72 for Senior Under Officers, 12 for Assistant Director have been increased in CTD, he added.

He said that six seats of Deputy Director and two seats of Additional Director have been added. IG said that highly qualified young candidates in CTD dealing with the challenge of terrorism were recruited as corporals in Grade 11 after excellent training. He said that in 2015 and later, a total of around 1,500 corporals were recruited in two more badges, the corporals recruited in grade 11 could not be promoted to the next grade despite the passage of 08 years.

CTD promotes 328 corporals

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab issued departmental promotion orders of 328 corporals who had been deprived of promotion for nine years. According to the spokesman, the promotions were announced in the promotion committee meeting chaired by DIG Counter Terrorism Department Punjab. The spokesman said that the promotions of the officials were made on the orders of IG Punjab and the Additional IG Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Punjab.

He said that 328 corporals were promoted to grade 14 as under officers, including 301 male officers and 27 female officers. He said that Usman Anwar, Tahir Siddique, Humaira Afzal, Muhammad Qasim, Imran Arshad, Maimona Tariq, Hijab Zahra, Sadaf Rehman are also included in promoted officials. The spokesman said that these employees were waiting for promotion for the last nine years and the Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took special interest in the matter and ensured the promotions of these employees by making amendments to the rules.

Sign Language interpreter calls on IG

Sign Language interpreter and CEO of social organisation Connect Hear Azima Dhanji called on IG Punjab at Central Police Office on Friday.

During the meeting, Dhanji offered to provide the facility of interpreters of her organisation to help the hearing-impaired citizens through the Connect Hear App. She said that the interpreters of her organisation provide two-way communication between the affected citizen and another person by translating sign language through video link technology. She said that expert interpreters are available all the time in two shifts at the head office of her organisation in Karachi. The aim of her organisation is to provide assistance to as many deaf citizens as possible. IG Punjab said that Connect Hear would be used to talk to hearing-impaired citizens who come to police stations, service centres, protection centres and other offices.