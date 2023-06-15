Drug baron linked with international mafia escapes

Islamabad:In a coped move by an incarcerated drug baron attached with international drug racketeers, escaped away with the cuffs in broad daylight in the presence of five armed police personnel who kept observing his escape on a motorcycle.

The authorities, after preliminary investigation, termed that it happened with the convenience of armed police personnel deputed for the transportation and protection of inmates and they failed to deliver their duties honestly, the sources said.

The authorities ordered lodging the first information report (FIR) under sections 223/224 PPC and 155/C of Police Order 2002 on the written complaint of Inspector Mohammad Tahir Khan and the arrest of the accused police personnel after suspending them from service.

The Inspector of the Islamabad Police lodged a written complaint with the Karachi Company police station, saying that three inmates including Khair-ul-Bashar (involved in drug smuggling), Mst. Rehmat Bibi (involved in drug trafficking) and Mohammad Rizwan (arrested by FIA in human trafficking case), were taken for medical treatment referred by the jail medical officer, adding that the inmates in handcuffs, were taken on an ambulance driven by a constable Ashiq Hussain and guarded by constables Rab Nawaz, Rafiullah, Kamran Bashir and Lady Constable Saeeda under the supervision of two assistant sub-inspectors – Mohammad Ishaq and Munawwar Zareef and reached PIMS for the medical check-up and treatment. Two inmates – Khair ul Bashar and Mst. Rehmat Bibi – were dropped at PIMS under the supervision of armed police personnel while a handicapped inmate Mohammad Rizwan was taken to the handicapped hospital, the complainant said, and added while returning back to the jail, inmate Khair-ul-Bashar pretended pain in his stomach and asked the driver to get some pain killer from any pharmacist. Consequently, the ambulance was stopped at a pharmacy in G/8 Markaz and the riders including inmates started coming out of the ambulance but suddenly, Khair-ul-Bashar rushed away with handcuffs, crossed the road, and escaped on a motorcycle, already waiting for him. The complainant disclosed that a brother of Khair-ul-Bashar was in touch with the driver, Ashiq Hussain, on his mobile phone.

The cops responsible for managing the plan, have been shifted to Karachi Company Police Station for further investigation.