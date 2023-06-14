Session on transforming food system

Islamabad:In order to strengthen the government efforts to improve access to nutritious food and follow global targets set for 2030, Ministry of National Food Security & Research convened a national consultation for a ‘Progress Review on ‘Pakistan National Food System Transformation Pathway’ titled as ‘Aligning National Practices and Policies for Transforming Pakistan Food Systems’.

The event was conducted in the result of government’s high level of political ownership for the upcoming ‘United Nations Food System Summit+2 – Stock Taking Moment-2023.’ Event was inaugurated by Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) and concluded by National Convenor for Pakistan Zaffar Hasan (Federal Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security & Research), Joint Secretary (M/o NFS&R) Ejaz Ahmed Bajwa, and Additional Secretary (M/o NFS&R) Capt. (r) Muhammad Asif.

Dr. Ghulam Sadiq Afridi, member Social Sciences Division PARC (TWG Secretary) and Faiz Rasool, Senior Policy Advisor at Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) led the technical discussion and shared the progress made so for by the government. GAIN in collaboration with FAO, WFP and IFAD provided technical assistance for the progress review process on Food System Transformation in Pakistan. Provincial leadership highlighted the overall progress made, challenges being faced by stakeholder engagement and the strategic investment allocated towards transforming the Pakistan food systems.