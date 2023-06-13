Lawyer honoured for fighting for workers’ rights

LAHORE:All Pakistan Federation of Trade Unions (APTU) Monday gave a reception in honour of Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan Ishtiaq Chaudhry for providing free legal services to workers and downtrodden citizens throughout his career.

Addressing the gathering, Ishtiaq said, “Workers are friends of the Almighty Allah as declared by Holy Prophet (PBUH). There is urgent need to strengthen their unity and establish a society based upon equality, fraternity and social justice, and uphold dignity of work. There is also an urgent need to include workers in policy making and ensure their safety and well-being--to check soaring prices of food, eliminate aggravating unemployment and abject poverty in the county.”.

He thanked the workers for recognition of his services and underlined the need to make effort to eliminate the ever-increasing gap between the rich and the poor. Decent work, respect for workers’ fundamental right to freedom of association and end to forced and child labour in society at the earliest is central to progress, he concluded. He fought cases for implementation of labour laws.