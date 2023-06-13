Colon cancer rate gradually increasing in Pakistan: minister

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Oncology Department on Monday organised a seminar on the subject of colon cancer where Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram was the chief guest.

President CPSP, VC FJMU Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, VC KEMU Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, Prof Zeba Aziz, Prof Asghar Naqi, Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali, Prof Adil Iqbal, Prof Shandana Tariq, Prof Amir Afzal, Prof Israr ul Haq Toor, Dr Rab Nawaz Makan, Dr Sadia, Dr Saif ur Rahman and others participated. Addressing the seminar, Dr Javed Akram said that colon cancer rate is gradually increasing in Pakistan. Doctoring is a prophetic profession, we have to fulfill the prayers of patients by serving them. There should be a registry at the national level regarding colon cancer disease. The Punjab government will fully cooperate with you in this regard.

He further said that screening is fundamental in the early diagnosis of cancer. I congratulate administration for organising the awareness seminar. Prof Mahmood Ayaz informed the participants about the causes and treatment methods of colon cancer and gave a lecture to the participants on robotic surgery regarding this disease.