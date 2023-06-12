BUHSCK organises fifth International Conference

KARACHI: Fifth BUHSCK International conference was organized at Bahria University Health Sciences Campus, Karachi at Ibn-e-Sina auditorium.

The theme of the conference was “Contemporary Trends in Quality Healthcare”. The aim of the conference was to provide platform for healthcare professionals to present emerging problems, their research based solutions and dissemination of exciting and cutting-edge findings.

The programme was initiated with the recitation of Holy Quran. Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz , PhD in Medical Education, recipient of Presidential Award for Academic Excellence and President College of Physician and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) was the chief guest of this occasion.

Vice Admiral (R) Ather Mukhtar HI(M), Director General, BUHSC, Karachi gave his welcome address in which he admired presence of other renowned scholars from the country and abroad in this conference that reflects their priority of sharing the advances in research and providing an opportunity in exchange of knowledge.

Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipal, WHO Country Director, Pakistan, delivered the Plenary Session of the Conference; he addressed on the topic “WHO Key Programs & Targets in Pakistan for Quality Health care.” In addition, he highlighted the importance of research and need to stay updated.

Major General (R) Shehla Baqai HI (M), Dean Health Sciences & Principal Medical College provided an overview of the conference and she further highlighted the importance of research and evidence based practices. The conference consisted of scientific paper presentations, invited talks by distinguished speakers, workshops and panel discussions.