Trainee DSPs visit PSCA

LAHORE : A delegation of under-training DSPs of the National Police Academy (NPA) visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarter at Qurban Lines on Saturday.

Managing Director Kamran Khan briefed the officers of the training programme about different features of Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, on this occasion, also met the delegation and briefed them about the Punjab police's progressive initiatives, field formations, and IT reforms. The delegation was taken to various sections and were trained about the usage of latest technologies and tools.

The officers were briefed on Advanced Traffic Management System and Electronic Challan System. They were trained on the legal importance of digital forensic evidence in the investigation process. Under training, officers were also briefed on LTE advanced handsets and Geographic Information System.

PSCA MD said that we are transforming police into an agile, tech-savvy, fully equipped, motivated and modern law enforcement-cum-response unit. Addressing the under-training officers he said that young officers should learn the law and have a comprehensive understanding of the various stages of the investigation.

The under-training officers while expressing their views acknowledged the global shift from traditional policing to embracing modern technology. They expressed confidence that the training program provided by the PSCA would equip them with the necessary skills for contemporary investigations and efficient crime suppression.

On the other hand, legendary former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed visited PSCA headquarters. Kamran Khan briefed him about the project’s key role in bringing back international cricket to Pakistan. The legendary cricketer became the brand ambassador of the national security project and said that he will play his part in introducing the Safe City project worldwide.

International players ask us about security situation in Pakistan and we will bring them here to PSCA to showcase our world class infrastructure, Mushtaq told. The cricketer was awarded a souvenir shield, a special cap, and a kit of the authority.

Road accidents

Punjab Emergency Services Department (PESD) responded to 1,312 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents, six people died, whereas 1,377 were injured. Out of these, 729 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 648 victims suffer minor injuries.

The majority (76%) road accidents involved motorbikes. Furthermore, the analysis showed that 689 drivers, 45 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians, and 548 passengers were among the victims of road accidents. The statistics showed that 303 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 321 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 99 in Multan with 87 victims and at third Faisalabad with 90 road accidents and 85 victims.

The details further reveal that 1,377 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1097 males & 286 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 295 were under 18 years of age, 716 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 372 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 1,172 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 131 motorcars, 35 vans, 13 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 106 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.