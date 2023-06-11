450 get degrees at 2nd convocation of BKMC

MARDAN: Around 450 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) students were Saturday awarded degrees and gold medals at the second convocation of Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC) here.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali was the chief guest in the award distribution ceremony held in the newly constructed auditorium.

Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister on Health Prof Dr Riaz Anwar, Vice-Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prof Dr Ziaul Haq and Registrar KMU Inamullah Khan Wazir were the guests of honour.

Members Board of Governors (BoG) Arshad Khan, Fazle Qadir, Dean Medical Teaching Institution BKMC/MMC Prof Dr Amjad Ali, Medical Director Prof Dr Imad Hameed, Hospital Director Dr Tariq Mahmood, Secretary to BoG Azhar Khan, Director Finance Muhammad Sheraz, Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dr Javed Iqbal, Prof Dr Mutasim Billah, students, their parents, faculty members attended the event.

The convocation was arranged for five batches each of MBBS and BDS students.

As many as 53 students received gold medals for their good academic performance in MBBS and BDS studies. Dean BKMC Prof Dr Amjad Ali administered the oath to the graduates.

The governor, who is the chancellor of public sector universities, congratulated the graduates and their parents on successfully completing their studies.

The governor said that the ratio of school going girls was constantly increasing which was good for the country’s future as women constituted half of the country’s population and they could play a pivotal role in its development.

He said that causing damage to public property and institutions was wrong and cannot be justified.

“This country and its institutions are ours and it’s everyone’s responsibility to take its ownership and join hands to work for the country’s development and prosperity,” he added.

The governor said that promoting education was the priority of the incumbent government and all resources at government disposal would be utilized for this purpose.

The governor also announced free medical education services to special persons. Later, degrees and medicals were awarded to the graduates.