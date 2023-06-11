Customs duty abolished on lithium battery parts, DC fans, breakers

ISLAMABAD: Customs duty on lithium battery parts, DC fans and breakers has been withdrawn from July 1.
According to FBR officials, the exemption will be available to local assemblers and manufacturers through the IOCO. After the announcement of the new budget, LCD display, DC board, casings, copper bar and power cables could also be imported without any customs duty. Temp sensors, connectors, battery internal, monitoring wires, BMS and electronic cards will also have a zero duty after the end of this month.
