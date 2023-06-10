Karachi PTI president goes missing

Karachi Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Muhammad Akram Cheema went missing on the night between Thursday and Friday. Cheema was recently made the city chief of the party after the resignation of Aftab Siddiqui from the post during the mass departures from the party following the May 9 riots.Following Cheema’s disappearance, the PTI issued a statement and expressed the suspicion that he was whisked away by law enforcement agencies. The party said Cheema’s family had no clue about his whereabouts. Reaction to Cheema’s disappearance, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub tweeted: “Strongly condemn the arrest of Akram Cheema MNA and President PTI Karachi by this Imported Government and its stooges in the shape of Sindh Government.” Ayub also alleged that the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government wanted to rig the mayoral election and bring a corrupt mayor.
Indus Valley Through Lens The Sindh Culture Department is hosting a photography exhibition on the Indus Valley...
Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Friday the provincial...
Police detained two persons and registered a case after a quarrel in the main canteen of the Karachi University ...
Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon inaugurated five parks in District Central of Karachi on Friday. According to a...
Personnel of the Pakistan Customs Intelligence seized smuggled goods, including cigarettes of various brands, worth...
An ‘English for Workforce Development in Pakistan Programme’ was implemented by the Humanities Department, NED...