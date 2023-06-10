PTI chief being probed over May 9 incidents: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Friday said the PTI Chairman Imran Khan would be interrogated over the May 9 incidents. Talking to media persons outside the parliament, he said those who attacked military installations and targeted symbols of Shuhada were trained terrorists, adding the attacks were carried through a well-devised strategy and on the instructions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He said the PTI chief incited the attacks on army installations and continuously targeted the army though it had nothing to do him. He had to take on the political parties that had thrown him out of the power. To a query, the minister said the claims made by the PTI, especially its overseas workers that 25 people were killed during the May 9 riots, were false and based on lies. “No such incidents took place and neither any worker or supporter of the PTI was killed.” Talking about the budget, he said in the present circumstances, no one could present the budget better than Dar, adding common man has been provided relief despite limited resources. “The budget was prepared keeping in view the interests of all segments of society, including salaried and middle class who had been facing hard times.” Asif said the elections would take place on time.