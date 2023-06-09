Four injured as robbers open fire at cash van

Four individuals, including two security guards, sustained injuries when armed suspects opened fire on a cash van belonging to a private security company on Sharae Faisal on Thursday. According to eyewitnesses, the suspects, riding on motorcycles, targeted the cash van as it was moving along Sharae Faisal. Firing shots at the vehicle, they created panic in the vicinity. Despite the volatile situation, the driver of the van displayed remarkable presence of mind and continued driving until reaching a nearby petrol pump.The injured individuals were swiftly transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where they were identified as 26-year-old Adeel, 40-year-old Shoaib, 40-year-old Ghulam Nabi, and 50-year-old Shoaib.

The Tipu Sultan police revealed that the two injured persons were security guards and that the incident appeared to be an attempted robbery.Usman Ghani, an officer from the security company, arrived at the hospital and spoke to the media about the incident. He stated that the cash van had a manager, a driver, and a guard on board at the time of the attack. Ghani further said that the security guards returned fire, while the injured driver navigated the vehicle to the nearby petrol pump.He disclosed that the van was carrying over Rs1.7 million in cash, which was thankfully saved due to the driver’s quick thinking. The condition of the two guards injured in the gunfire was reported to be critical. Meanwhile, the driver and the other injured individual were receiving medical attention, with their conditions being monitored.