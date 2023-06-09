Man beats minor stepson to death

A man killed his minor stepson in Karachi’s Khokhrapar area on Thursday night. According to police, the incident took place at a house located in Madinah Colony within the limits of the Khokhrapar police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the victim was identified as two-and-a-half-year-old Abdul Hadi.
SHO Hikmatullah said the victim was beaten to death by his stepfather Aslam who escaped after committing the crime. The officer added that the suspect had married the victim’s mother over a year ago and had a nine-month-old daughter. No case had been registered till the filing of this news story.
