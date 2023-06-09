This letter refers to the news story ‘Bribes for govt jobs, transfers: Buzdar, Farah Gogi, Bushra’s son, bureaucrats booked by ACE’ (June 8, 2023). It seems logical and correct to book and punish individuals who have taken bribes to facilitate transfers and appointments.

But what about those who paid these bribes for the appointments and transfers? These individuals should also be booked and given the same or even stricter punishments.

Ayub Malik

Rawalpindi