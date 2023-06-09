 
Friday June 09, 2023
It’ll never work

According to reports, markets are to be closed across the country by 8pm. Given our attachment to markets and staying up late, the government may as well have asked us to shut down the whole country for a few months.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad