As a resident of Karachi, I would like to draw attention to the increasing air pollution in our city. Karachi has seen a rapid increase in the use of private transportation and the number of factories in recent years.
This has increased the levels of air pollution, leading to a greater risk of serious health hazards, including breathing difficulties, chronic disease, lung damage, nausea and fatigue. Local hospitals have seen an unprecedented rise in people suffering from these problems. It is time for those in charge of the city to take action against air pollution.
Hafsa Allauddin
Karachi
