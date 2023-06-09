Careem grows engineering hubs

KARACHI: Careem has invested in its engineering hubs in Pakistan, Jordan and Egypt, with plenty of open engineering roles across Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Amman, Cairo and Alexandria, a statement said on Thursday.According to Careem, over 600 tech professionals already work in the engineering hubs to build technology to power its Super App services across the region, with 55 percent of Careem's total engineering organisation based in Pakistan, Jordan and Egypt.
Open roles in the hubs include front-end, back-end, and full stack engineering, web engineering, mobile engineering (IOS and android), data and AI and infrastructure engineering. Since the start of 2023, Careem says it has hired nearly 80 tech-focused roles in Pakistan, Jordan and Egypt.
“Since Careem’s inception, hundreds of technology professionals have played a role in building the region’s first marketplace platform and leapfrogging the region into the digital future,” Stephen Kruger, chief technology officer said. Universities in Pakistan, Jordan, and Egypt graduate around 90,000 software engineers annually but there are only a few regional mid-size tech companies for these graduates to join, according to Kruger.
