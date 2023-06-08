Convention on education quality improvement held

DIR: Hashoo Foundation held a stakeholder convention in Upper Dir district under its ‘education quality improvement project’ funded by USAID.The Hashoo Foundation, being a knowledge-based organisation, has been focusing on education and childhood development.In this regard, the convention was held with the purpose of bringing together educators, administrators, parents, civil society organisations, religious leaders, government officials and community leaders.

The event provided a platform to highlight the importance of early education and foster meaningful discussions on how to enhance educational opportunities for young learners, specifically out of school children.Deputy Commissioner Gohar Zaman lauded the Hashoo Foundation on the initiative and bringing together all stakeholders to highlight the importance of early education and ensuring meaningful participation of students in the process of development.