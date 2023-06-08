Training mechanism to be upgraded with help of US police: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said Punjab police training mechanism and infrastructure will be upgraded by utilising the experience of American police. The IGP met with Ed Preston, Police Adviser to the American Embassy, at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

Ed Preston is attached to the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section of the US Embassy. During the meeting, it was agreed to increase mutual cooperation in anti-crime, public safety and infrastructure promotion.

IG Dr Usman Anwar informed the American Police Adviser about the Police Station Record Management System, CRO, Women Safety App, Protection Centres and other modern projects on the central dashboard of the Punjab police and said that the all the details of official matters of the police are available on the police dashboard with just one click. Dr Usman informed the American Police Adviser about the features and working of Human Resource Mobile Application of Punjab Police. American Police Adviser appreciated the effective use of information technology and said that joint measures with the Punjab police will be ensured in the fight against drugs and crimes.

Speaking during the meeting, the IG said that Punjab police training mechanism and infrastructure will be upgraded by utilising the experience of American police. He said that the training curriculum of the Punjab police will be redesigned with information sharing and mutual cooperation, provision of modern technology, professional training and equipment will be ensured to the Punjab Police for anti-crime. At the end of the meeting, commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between the IG and the American Police Adviser.

Meanwhile, the IG met with Punjab Police Software Engineer Muhammad Hasnain and paid tribute to him for his unparalleled determination and courage. Both legs and left arm of Hasnain, posted in the monitoring cell of the Central Police Office, are artificial. The IG invited Muhammad Hasnain to office along with his mother and paid tribute to him for his excellent services. The IG appreciated the services of Muhammad Hasnain in the project of enabling CCTV monitoring system in police station lockups and SHOrooms. Punjab police spokesman said that at the age of 11, Hasnain's both legs and left arm were burned to ashes due to the current of heavy electric wires. The parents of Muhammad Husnain didn't lose heart and complete prosthetic arm was implanted to him. After obtaining a degree in software engineering from a local university, Muhammad Hasnain joined the department as a police station assistant in 2017 and in the project of CCTV monitoring in Hawalat and SHO rooms of more than 700 police stations in the province.