International water experts start canals’ calibration

SUKKUR: Dr Charles Burt, a renowned water expert, visited the Ghotki feeder at Guddu Barrage and started the calibration of the water inflow measurement of canals. On the occasion, Dr Charles Burt said that the calibration of the canals was started to know the flow measurement of the canals and the engineers of Sindh Irrigation Department would also be trained to distribute water in the canals and barrages. Dylan Goodwin, another water expert, said this is the technical based calibration of the canals and it will continue at all canals. The chief engineer BMU said that it was a base line calibration of the canals and barrages according to World Bank guide line. He said the systematic distribution of water will be carried out through calibration of the canals. The calibration of 14 canals of the Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri will be conducted following the directives of the World Bank under the Barrages Management Unit with support of Sindh Barrages Improvement Project funded by the World Bank, he added.