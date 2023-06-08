Salim Habib University holds its first Convocation

KARACHI: Salim Habib University, Karachi, held its first Convocatio in its MBB Auditorium, in which degrees were conferred upon its graduates of the years 2021 and 2022 for the programs Doctor of Pharmacy, BS Computer Science, BBA, MBA, BS Accounting and Finance, BE Biomedical Engineering, and BS Biosciences.

Degrees were awarded to 113 students, while 14 high achievers received gold medals, and 12 were awarded silver medals. Successful graduates expressed their joy of being a part of the historic first Convocation of Salim Habib University, of witnessing their hard work paying off, and of now being a member of the alumni network of their university that has, through its unmatched educational facilities, ensured that their future will be bright.

Chancellor Dr. Iram Afaq addressed the audience in a powerful and moving speech. She expressed her happiness and pride at seeing her students graduate, and in her talk, celebrated their academic achievements. She encouraged them to dream big and to follow their passions, and assured them that through hard work and perseverance, nothing is impossible.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakeel Ahmed Khan spoke at the event as well, taking the audience through the history of the University and its significant accomplishments, as did Prof. Dr. Arshad Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, LUMS, who gave an inspiring Keynote Address that captivated the audience.