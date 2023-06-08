Commissioner warns of action if milk price not brought down

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has warned of action against the illegal increase in the price of milk in the city. During a meeting on Wednesday that was attended by all the deputy commissioners of Karachi as well as representatives of milk wholesalers and retailers, the commissioner said the milk sellers should immediately start selling milk at the official rate or else the city administration would take strict action.A meeting has also been scheduled for Monday to discuss the milk price. Memon termed the independent hike in milk price by the milk sellers an illegal act. He stressed that the city administration would take stern action against the milk retailers, farmers and wholesalers if the price was not brought down.

The deputy commissioners briefed the commissioner about actions being taken against profiteers in their respective districts. It was also decided in the meeting that action would be taken against milk sellers selling substandard milk.