 
close
Thursday June 08, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Deprived

June 08, 2023

Although much of this country’s natural gas is extracted from Balochistan, the province itself remains utterly deprived of gas. Despite the presence of large gas fields in the province, many residents still rely on firewood for cooking, cleaning and heating.

This is unfair and unacceptable. The government must take steps to ensure that Balochistan gets its due share of gas.

Shukurullah Azeem

Awaran