Unpardonable

After the May 9 incident, the exodus of former lawmakers belonging to the PTI is rapidly underway and those who have quit have been revealing astounding information regarding the PTI’s involvement in the disastrous and shameful episode. In my opinion, it is utterly absurd to criticize the ongoing crackdown against the PTI given the damage they have done to this country. Should they be given an open field to destroy state property and inflict more losses on the country? No political party should ever be able to cause such an incident and accountability is the need of the hour. There is no place in politics for violent anti-state elements, rather we must foster a culture of harmony and peaceful co-existence.
Sajjad Khattak
Attock
Whenever I read the paper or watch the news, there are reports of innocent lives being lost at the hands of muggers...
Although much of this country’s natural gas is extracted from Balochistan, the province itself remains utterly...
This refers to the news report ‘PPP-backed mayor will manage city’s matters better’, says Murtaza Wahab’ . In...
This letter refers to the news story ‘PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi released on LHC orders’ . If Imran Khan wants...
A section of Sheikhpur Road, from Qaboola Bypass to Chak Jetha, has been in a rundown condition for approximately a...
Sindh Public Service Commission is the institution that decides the fates of those seeking to pursue a career in...