Unpardonable

After the May 9 incident, the exodus of former lawmakers belonging to the PTI is rapidly underway and those who have quit have been revealing astounding information regarding the PTI’s involvement in the disastrous and shameful episode. In my opinion, it is utterly absurd to criticize the ongoing crackdown against the PTI given the damage they have done to this country. Should they be given an open field to destroy state property and inflict more losses on the country? No political party should ever be able to cause such an incident and accountability is the need of the hour. There is no place in politics for violent anti-state elements, rather we must foster a culture of harmony and peaceful co-existence.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock