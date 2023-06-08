PTI leader and fashion designer in jail: Consular access permission okayed

LAHORE: Home Department Punjab has granted consular access to Pakistani origin US citizen Khadija Shah, who was allegedly involved in an arson attack on Jinnah House on May 9. Sources said that Home Department Punjab made the decision after instructions from the Ministry of Interior. The sources said the US officials are set to meet her today (Thursday) at 11pm at Kot Lakhpat jail in the presence of jail as well as Special Branch officials. After receiving the US officials’ request for consular access to Khadija Shah, the Ministry of Interior issued an NOC and directed the additional chief secretary Home Department Punjab to give the consular access to Khadija, saying the ministry has no objection over the US officials meeting with her. The Ministry of Interior has also informed the IG Prisons Punjab and superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail about its directions in this regard. During a weekly press briefing, the spokesperson, US State Department, had said that the US was pursuing Khadija Shah’s case and it asked the Pakistani government to grant consular access to Shah. “She holds a dual citizenship and the US always stands alert to help the US citizen wherever he or she is arrested,” said the spokesperson of the US State Department. He hoped that the Pakistani officials would ensure fair trial.