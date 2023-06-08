 
close
Thursday June 08, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

China, Pakistan, Iran hold counterterror talks

By News Desk
June 08, 2023

BEIJING: China, Pakistan and Iran held their first trilateral meeting on counter-terrorism in Beijing on Wednesday, reports a foreign news outlet quoting a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry. The three countries had “in-depth” exchanges on the regional counter-terrorism situation, and decided to hold the meeting on a regular basis, the ministry said.