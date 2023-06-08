Pakistan, Iraq agree to explore cooperation in several avenues

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (left) and Iraqi President Dr Abdul Latif Jamal in a meeting in Baghdad on May 5, 2023. — Twitter/@ForeignOfficePk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iraq have agreed to explore cooperation in several avenues, including water management, agriculture, textiles, climate change, education & health sectors, labour mobility, the inclusion of Pakistan in the Iraqi Development Corridor (IDC), defence production, health, textile and pharmaceutical industry. Both countries have agreed to establish sister port cities relations between Karachi, Gwadar and Basra. Pakistan has announced to open a Pilgrim Centre in Karbala and set up a new consulate in the historic city of Najaf. Well-placed diplomatic sources pointed out that Foreign Minister Bilawal signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), including on visa abolition for diplomatic and official passport holders. Another MoU was concluded between the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) and the Iraqi Chamber for cultural cooperation. Bilawal laid the foundation stone of the embassy complex in Baghdad.

The foreign minister chaired the inaugural session of the Pakistan-Iraq Business Forum and highlighted the significance and avenues of cooperation between the two countries in the field of trade and business. In another significant step, he announced to open Pakistan’s Consulate in Najaf. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had wide-ranging interactions with the Iraqi leadership, including the president, prime minister, foreign minister, speaker of parliament, interior minister, head of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq and President Al-Hikmet Party during his three-day stay.

Bilawal also met Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Bashir Al-Najafi during the visit, who is a native of Jallo Park, Lahore. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday met with the Governor of Karbala Nassif Al-Khattabi in Karbala, Iraq.