Suspected robber arrested after encounter

LAHORE:A suspected robber was arrested after being injured in a police encounter in the Muslim Town area. Reportedly, three cops had set up a picket near Kharak Drain, Punjab University, when three suspected motorcyclists passed from there. The cops signalled to stop them. However, the suspects resorted to firing. The cops retaliated. In exchange of fire, a suspect received injuries and fell down. His accomplices fled the scene. Police arrested the suspect and shifted him to hospital. The injured was identified as Salman Ghafoor.
