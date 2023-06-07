UOE delegation visits Jinnah House

LAHORE:A delegation of University of Education (UOE) Lahore led by its VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha visited Jinnah House here on Tuesday. The delegation comprising teachers and students expressed their sorrow after seeing the damaged parts of Jinnah House and strongly condemned the violent events of May 9. The delegation expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army, paid tribute to the martyrs and demanded strict action against those responsible for the May 9 incidents.

Talking to the media, Dr Pasha said that Jinnah House was our national asset and heritage. “The people and the Pakistan Army are united. Our army is a strong wall in front of the external and internal threats that the beloved country is facing today,” he added.