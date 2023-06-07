3 alleged terrorists killed in Swat

MINGORA: Three alleged terrorists were killed in an exchange fire with the police at Banjot area of Swat district on Tuesday. Officials said that a team of the police led by Regional Police Officer Nasir Mahmood Satti had taken the alleged arrested terrorists identified as Rafiullah and Asmat to the mountainous area of Banjot for recovery of explosives when their accomplices lying in wait opened fire on the cops.

Resultantly, two terrorists were killed after being in the crossfire while in retaliation one alleged terrorist namely Zakir was also killed on the spot. “The remaining terrorists managed to fled towards the nearby forest. A search operation by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the police was underway to hunt them down. We will maintain peace at any cost and no one will be allowed to sabotage the peace of scenic Swat valley,” said Regional Police Officer Nasir Mahmood Satti.He added the police had full capability and the firepower to counter any terror activity in the region. He asked the locals to help out the police and law-enforcement agencies in identifying the miscreants. Nasir Mahmood lauded the role played by the police and the CTD in eliminating terrorists from the region.