Several District South areas to face hours-long gas outage today

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) will work on the relocation of a high-pressure gas pipeline along II Chundrigard Road near Habib Bank Plaza today (Wednesday). As a result, there will be a seven-hour gas outage in various areas of District South. According to a press statement from the gas company, the relocation work will be carried out on a request of the senior director municipal services of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.
The SSGC said that in this regard, the gas supply shutdown has been planned on Wednesday from 10pm to 5am. During this shutdown, the gas supply to the following areas will be affected: Lyari, Garden, Saddar, Avari Hotel, PC Hotel, Marriot Hotel, Civil Hospital, Aram Bagh Area, Kharadar, II Chundrigar Road area, National Bank TBS, MCB Tower TBS, and the Karachi Stock Exchange area.
