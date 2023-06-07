 
Wednesday June 07, 2023
Over 100 bodies unclaimed after Indian rail disaster

By AFP
June 07, 2023

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities have appealed to families to help identify over 100 unclaimed bodies kept in hospitals and mortuaries after 275 people were killed in the country’s deadliest rail crash in over two decades. The disaster happened on Friday when a passenger train hit a stationary freight train, jumped the tracks and hit another passenger train passing in the opposite direction near the district of Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha.