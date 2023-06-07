Young users

I write to express my concern about the alarming rise of drug addiction among young people in Pakistan. This epidemic not only poses a threat to their health but also undermines their potential and future prospects.
Urgent action is needed to address this crisis and provide necessary support to rehabilitate our youth.
Zohra Fatima
Lahore
