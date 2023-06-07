Late-night attack on police post in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Hours after a militant was killed in Matani, a police post in nearby Sarband was attacked late Tuesday night. Heavy firing was reported from both sides as the alert cops retaliated. The firing continued for long. An official said no casualty was reported in attack on the Achini post in Sarband police station, close to Khyber district. Some reports said a rocket was fired on the remote post. A few hours before the attack, CTD officials said a terrorist was killed in nearby Matani during an encounter. The police stations and posts in this part of Peshawar have come under attack a number of times with automatic weapons and grenades in the last two years.
