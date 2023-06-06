Masood Kausar says PPP committed to democracy

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and former governor Barrister Masood Kausar said on Monday that his party always struggled for democracy, rule of law and constitutionalism.

Speaking at a press conference at the residence of former lawmaker and PPP leader Nawabzada Mazhar Jamil Khan Alizai, he said that the party was united in the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.PPP leaders, including Khwaja Yawar Naseer, Liaqat Shabab, Farhat Abbas Shah, Ayub Shah, Amanul Haq Ghaznikhel and others were present on the occasion.

Barrister Masood Kausar said he and other party leaders were visiting the districts on the directives of PPP command to activate the party and mobilize workers as part of the electioneering for the upcoming general elections. He lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) previous government for its policies that badly affected the culture of true democracy, decent politics and economy in the country.The ex-governor said that people were now bearing the brunt of the PTI’s ‘change’, who had been deceived through a false narrative for almost 10 last years.

He said that the PTI had spent billions of rupees on propaganda for the party and ex-prime minister Imran Khan, which, he alleged, only promoted indecent politics in the country.The PPP leader said May 9 would be remembered as a black day when the PTI workers and leaders resorted to violence and damaged public and private properties.He urged all the political parties to jointly work for the restoration of true democratic norms, rule of law and constitution and boosting the economy.