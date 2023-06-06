World Environment Day marked at FJWU

Rawalpindi:In a collaboration between the Women Research and Resource Center (WRRC) at Fatima Jinnah Women University, Norwegian Church Aid, and Rozan, the esteemed institution organised an event titled ‘World Environment Day 2023’ on Monday, at Fatima Jinnah Women University.

Distinguished guests and experts gathered to address Pakistan's vulnerability to climate change and chart a path toward a sustainable future. Prof. Dr. Habib Bukhari, Vice-Chancellor of Kohsar University, Murree; Dr. Zaighum Abbas from the Ministry of Climate Change, specialising in International Collaboration; Dr. Jabir H. Syed from the Meteorology Department at COMSATS Islamabad, and Dr. Saima Hamid, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women university shared their insightful concerns and perspectives on the pressing issue of climate change.

Representatives from the National College of Arts (NCA) and Rozan, along with faculty, staff, students, and eminent individuals from the twin cities, joined the event to collectively address the challenges and opportunities of environmental preservation. An inter-department short skit competition was a highlight of the program, showcasing the creativity and commitment of the university community.

Esteemed judges Saiban Khaliq, director, actor, writer, and creative consultant; Muhammad Shamyale Nasir, actor; and Niddal Bin Tahir, storyteller, producer, and writer from NCA and Rozan, diligently evaluated the performances. The winning team was awarded a cash prize of Rs25,000, recognising their outstanding contribution.

The event served as a platform for knowledge sharing, fostering a deeper understanding of climate change issues, and inspiring collaborative efforts for a greener future. Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr. Saima Hamid, Fatima Jinnah Women University has been actively working towards sustainable development goals, with a particular focus on addressing climate change.

This event, along with various other initiatives throughout the year, reflects FJWU's unwavering commitment and dedication to the cause. FJWU, under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr. Saima Hamid, continues to demonstrate its steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability through pioneering initiatives.