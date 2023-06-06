PU Radio 21st anniversary marked

LAHORE:Punjab University School of Communication Studies (SCS) organised a cake-cutting ceremony of 21st anniversary of FM 104.6 here on Monday. PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Station Director of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Javed Akhtar, former programme Manager Radio Pakistan Dr Mustafa Kamal, Director SCS Prof Dr Noshina, Chairperson Department of Public Relations and Advertising Prof Dr Abida, Chairperson Department of Development Communication Dr Ayesha, Radio Coordinator Dr Akram, Programme Manager PUFM 104.6 Irshad Chaudhry, In-charge PUTV Center Dr Shabbir Sarwar, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood congratulated the faculty members, students and employees of the School of Communication Studies on the completion of 21 years of radio. He said that the history of radio is very old and its importance cannot be denied even in modern times. He said that PUFM has been playing a dynamic role in promoting education and research and creating awareness among students on various issues. He said that PUFM radio has become a tool for training students along with education. He said that PUFM needs to be improved further as per modern demands of the market.