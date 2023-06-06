Development linked to regional peace

LAHORE:Chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission Engineer Dr Shahid Munir has said that Pakistan is suffering from climate change whereas America, China and India are responsible for environmental destruction.

According to a press release, while speaking at the 8th International Business Conference at the University of Central Punjab (UCP) here on Monday he said that economic development was not possible without peace and added, “We have to build peaceful and friendly relations with neighbouring countries.” Dr Shahid Munir said that there was a need for a regional trade alliance to face the economic challenges. The increase in population was having negative effects on the economy, he said and added serious steps were needed to eliminate black marketing.