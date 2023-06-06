1,300 SIs recruited on vacant seats

LAHORE:The process of new recruitment and departmental promotion for the rank of Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector in Punjab Police is going on as per directions of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

Dr Usman Anwar said that the recruitments and promotions in all ranges and districts, including the provincial capital is being completed according to merit and rules. He said that young people who are full of determination and highly educated are being given the opportunity to serve the country and the nation as sub-inspectors. Similarly, young people who want to be a part of Punjab Police should start preparing for the recruitment exam.

The Punjab Police spokesperson said that new sub-inspectors are being recruited on 1,300 new vacancies across the province and 351 seats vacant by promotion at inspector rank. He said that collectively 1,651 seats will be filled through these recruitments. New recruitment will be made on 58 seats, 63 P-cadets and remaining 188 will be completed through promotions out of 309 seats of sub-inspectors in the provincial capital. He said 2,110 new and 1,012 vacant seats of ASI rank across the province will also be filled by recruitment and promotion. 2,341 posts will be promoted while 781 posts are reserved for P-cadets out of 3,122 posts, heinformed. Out of 1,138 posts of ASI rank, 853 are being promoted while 284 are reserved for P-cadets in Lahore Police.