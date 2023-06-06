Suspected robber killed

The police in Sachal encountered a suspected robber, resulting in his death while his accomplice managed to escape on the night between Sunday and Monday. The deceased suspect was 35-year-old Sabir, son of Nazir, according to SHO Chaudhry Saleem. The police recovered weapons, four stolen mobile phones, and a sum of cash from his possession.
The encounter occurred while Sabir and his partner were reportedly involved in robbing citizens, as per the police account. After the shootout, the deceased was taken to a morgue for identification following the completion of medico-legal formalities at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. A case has been registered, and the police have initiated further investigations into the incident.
